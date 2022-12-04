Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Bonomo veered off the road into a ditch, slamming into a tree. He was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries from the crash; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

