No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-4, 6-3 SEC) was outmatched in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) senior quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for four touchdown passes as the Bulldogs took down the Tigers 50-30 on Saturday, December 3.

Georgia got on the board first after the Tigers put together a 14-play 69-yard drive on their second possession and we’re setting up for a field goal before the Bulldogs blocked it and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown to give them a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

LSU would quickly strike back on a three-play drive that was capped off by a 53-yard touchdown to Kayshon Boutte to tie the game at 7-7.

However, the Bulldogs would respond with an impressive drive of their own as Brock Bowers caught three key passes including a three-yard touchdown to give them a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the next drive for the Tigers, a Jayden Daniels pass would be deflected off Jeck Bech’s helmet and intercepted by the Bulldogs and then Stetson Bennett would strike quickly on a one-play 22-yard touchdown to Ladd McConkey to extend their lead to 14 to make it 21-7.

Georgia would extend their lead on their fifth drive of the first half to 28-7 as Bennett threw his third touchdown of the half to Darnell Washington capping off a 13-play drive.

The Bulldogs would continue to pour it on in the first half as they forced a quick three-and-out and Bennett would connect with Dillion Bell for a three-yard touchdown to make it 35-7. It would be Bennett’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half.

A hobbled Jayden Daniels would put together a seven-play 51-yard drive that would result in a Damian Ramos 42-yard field goal that would make it 35-10 at the half.

On the opening drive of the second half, Georgia would put together a nice drive, but a fumble by Bennett would be recovered by U-High product Jaquelin Roy stopping Georgia’s drive.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier would enter the game for the injured Daniels, and he would connect with Malik Nabers for the 34-yard touchdown to make it 35-17.

The Tigers would force a quick three and out and would look to cut into the Georgia lead, as Nussmeier made a huge 59-yard pass to Nabers, but the drive would be halted after getting stopped on fourth and short from inside the five-yard line.

Georgia would take over and would go 95 yards on eight plays capped off by a Kenny McIntosh two-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 42-17.

Josh Williams would rip off a 47-yard run to put the Tigers in the red zone, and Noah Cain would cap off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 42-23.

McIntosh would add on to the Bulldogs’ lead with an eight-yard touchdown run to make it 50-23 after a two-point conversion.

Nussmeier would add seven more for the Tigers as he found the Jena Giant product Jaray Jenkins for the 33-yard touchdown to make it 50-30.

