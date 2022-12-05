Bruce: Dense fog advisory overnight into Monday morning; allow extra drive time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog has formed around the area as a dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am Monday. Allow extra drive time.

Bruce: Dense fog advisory will be an an issue for commuters overnight into Monday morning. Allow extra time, slow it down. Otherwise a warming trend on the way this with with little to no rain chances. We will likely hit °by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RalyC7FFlp — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 5, 2022

At the start of the work week, skies will be mostly dry Monday but conditions with some rays of midday Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s. . Humidity stays high all week.

Temperatures climb to near 80° by midweek, with our next front coming by the end of the week into the weekend.

We could see a few showers by the start of next weekend ahead of the cold front moving through, but the week will mostly be dry.

