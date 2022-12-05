Bruce: Dense fog advisory overnight into Monday morning; allow extra drive time
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog has formed around the area as a dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am Monday. Allow extra drive time.
At the start of the work week, skies will be mostly dry Monday but conditions with some rays of midday Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s. . Humidity stays high all week.
Temperatures climb to near 80° by midweek, with our next front coming by the end of the week into the weekend.
We could see a few showers by the start of next weekend ahead of the cold front moving through, but the week will mostly be dry.
