BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: What December weather? More like spring with highs near 80°

Bruce: Does not feel like December
Bruce: Does not feel like December(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures continue to climb well above-average this week.

Highs will be in the high 70s and low 80s through the end of the work week. Dew points will also be high, leading to humid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The warmest days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday in the 80s.

By the weekend a slight change moves in. A front moving into the area will bring rain chances through the weekend and start of the week. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night...
Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard
Covington police said Antonio Donde Tyson was booked Monday (Nov. 28) with two counts of...
Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Latest News

Temperature trend this week
Well above-normal temperatures this week
Next 7 Day Temp Trend
A warm and humid week in weather
Morning weather update for Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Dec. 5
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Dec. 5