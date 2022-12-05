BBB Accredited Business
Funeral services announced for Lawrence “Black” Ardoin

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Creole music legend Lawrence Ardoin has died at the age of 76, according to friends and family of the musician.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Lawrence “Black” Ardoin came from a long line of zydeco musicians and is the father of fellow zydeco performers Sean and Chris Ardoin. He and his band, “Tradition Creole,” are credited with keeping the music genre alive with songs that date back to early in the century.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Christan World Church at 2001 E Gauthier Rd. in Lake Charles.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at the same location beginning at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

