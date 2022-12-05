BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl

Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the...
Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday (Dec. 3) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(MATTHEW HINTON | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023.

After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tulane will face No. 10 USC, and this will be only the fourth meeting between the programs. The last time the Green Wave and Trojans faced off was in 1946. USC won that game, 20-13. The Trojans lead the all-time series, 2-1.

LSU will face Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. This will be the first-ever gridiron meeting between the Tigers and Boilermakers, who boast former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as their most famous football alumnus.

LSU fell to Georgia, 50-30, in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

Both bowl games are set to kick off at noon on Monday, Jan. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Coach Willie Fritz coaxed Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship on...
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the...
No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game
Tulane and LSU fans get ready for the big weekend
LSU and Tulane fans gear up for big football weekend