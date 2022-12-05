A warm and humid week in weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not much to speak of in weather over the course of this week as it’s going to be warm, it’s going to be humid and we aren’t expecting much deviation from that pattern anytime soon.

Morning fog will be a concern each and every day which is no different this morning. The fog to start will lift as the morning goes on but the clouds should remain quite abundant today. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me to get a shower or sprinkle around the region by this afternoon. The extra clouds and shower chance will hold our highs in the middle 70s for most spots.

As the week goes on it gets warmer with the possibility of 80s moving into the forecast. Rain chances remain low but certainly not zero with this humidity around. Fog to start each day will give way to a mixture of sun and clouds.

Eventually by next weekend a front could get close enough to us to provide a slightly better chance at rain but it still doesn’t look to be a better kicker to flip things back cold anytime soon.

