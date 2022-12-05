Well above-normal temperatures this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures continue to climb well above-average this week.

Highs will be in the high 70s and low 80s through the end of the work week. Dew points will also be high, leading to humid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The warmest days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday in the 80s.

By the weekend a slight change moves in. A front moving into the area will bring rain chances through the weekend and start of the week. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s.

