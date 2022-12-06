Bruce: Warm temps to stay locked in for the next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No heat relief in sight as temperatures will remain 10-15° above the average of 67°.

Temperatures soar flirt or even surpass 80° through midweek. High dewpoints allow for the chance of fog and a few pop up showers each day. We have to wait until mid-December for a December feel.

Bruce: After a long warming trend that continues into early next week, finally more December temperatures will return. The timing looks like next Thursday December 15th. Otherwise warm near 80 with a few stray passing showers. pic.twitter.com/fZD4UbHbMC — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 6, 2022

A few more shower chances come over the weekend when multiple weather systems move in. The first system moves in at the start of the weekend bringing showers and slightly lower highs in the mid 70s through Sunday.

Warmth starts building again at the beginning of next week ahead of our second system moving in Tuesday. Rain and storm chances continue at the start of the week with highs in the high 70s. Temperatures will drop to be more seasonal behind this system.

