Caretaker burned, beat, stole 76-year-old man’s car in New Orleans, police say

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars after police say she beat, burned, and stole the car of a 76-year-old man who was in her care.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, Misty Pabst, 46, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette, and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened on Mon., Dec. 5 in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

