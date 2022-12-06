December warm spell continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The bottom line with the upcoming weather pattern is it won’t feel like December and I see no signs of things changing even in the long range.

Morning fog will be a concern each day moving forward as the high humidity and unseasonably warm conditions provide that set up for fog development. Once we get past the fog in the morning hours, we’ll be left with a mixture of sun and clouds to go along with the very warm conditions. Highs will soar into the upper 70s today with a few days of the 80s upcoming later this week.

Given the high humidity at all times, you can’t ever rule out a few showers or sprinkles falling out of the sky. The better chances for that looks to be this weekend. Even into next Monday, we will be flirting with 80 degrees.

