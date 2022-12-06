Former ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley, 71, dies from cancer, children say

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - Actress Kirstie Alley, who rose to stardom with a seven-season stint on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” starting in the late 1980s, has died of cancer at age 71, her children said in a social media post.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lily Parker wrote in a post on Alley’s official Twitter page. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The post thanked the doctors and nurses of the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for their efforts in Alley’s treatment.

