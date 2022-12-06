BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports earning Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Micah Bray and Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired.

An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:

The restaurant representative stated: “We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.
A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.(KCTV5 viewer)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night...
Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson and Deputy Superintendent Jonette Williams
Search for new NOPD Supt. should be expanded or decided by voters, council members say
NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson to retire Dec. 22
NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson to retire Dec. 22
Political analyst Dr. Robert Collins on best practices to replace NOPD's chief
Political analyst Dr. Robert Collins on best practices to replace NOPD's chief
City Council concerned it could be frozen out of new police chief choice despite city charter...
City Council concerned it could be frozen out of new police chief choice despite city charter amendment
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson announces retirement