Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5).
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard.
The identity of the injured deputy was not immediately disclosed, but he was described as alert when taken for hospital treatment.
A JPSO spokesman said the Traffic Division deputy would undergo surgery Monday night for a severely injured leg.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
