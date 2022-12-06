BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury Monday (Dec. 5) in a...
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury Monday (Dec. 5) in a motorcycle crash in Metairie, the agency said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5).

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard.

The identity of the injured deputy was not immediately disclosed, but he was described as alert when taken for hospital treatment.

A JPSO spokesman said the Traffic Division deputy would undergo surgery Monday night for a severely injured leg.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

