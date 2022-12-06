Muggy and warm until the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The work week will remain muggy and warm with plenty of moisture in the area.

Temperatures soar into the low 80s through midweek. High dewpoints allow for the chance of fog and a few pop up showers each day.

A more substantial rain chance comes over the weekend when multiple weather systems move in. The first system moves in at the start of the weekend bringing showers and slightly lower highs in the mid 70s through Sunday.

Warmth starts building again at the beginning of next week ahead of our second system moving in Tuesday. Rain and storm chances continue at the start of the week with highs in the high 70s. Temperatures will drop to be more seasonal behind this system.

