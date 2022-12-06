NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid building pressure, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will retire from his position effective Dec. 31, according to a statement from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“The City of New Orleans will soon bid farewell to a great leader, a great partner and a great friend. After 24 years of dedicated public service to the City of New Orleans, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will retire at the end of this year. He gave this city his very best – the safety and wellbeing of each and every resident and visitor was always his top priority,” said Mayor Cantrell.

The statement goes on to say:

“Since joining the NOPD in 1998, Chief Ferguson has served with honor, distinction and integrity. At the time of his appointment to Chief, he was serving as the Commander of the Educational and Training Division, which oversees the police academy. Prior to training the next generation of NOPD officers, he served as Commander of the Second District from 2016 to 2018. Before this, he commanded NOPD’s Fourth District from 2014 to 2016. He is also a member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

As Superintendent, Chief Ferguson helped shape the NOPD into a strong, trustworthy, professional and efficient department, capable of repairing the broken rapport between the NOPD and our citizens and business owners. His tenure as Chief saw the national rise in crime due to the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but under his diligent leadership, the NOPD persevered. Over this last year, the city has seen serious reductions in crime, such as aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, business and residential burglaries and non-fatal shootings. We have also seen more illegal guns being taken off our streets, with nearly 2,500 illegal guns seized just this year. His community-focused approach has helped mend the relationships between our officers and our residents. We can see that Chief Ferguson’s strong commitment, willingness to consult with other public safety experts and his well-trained police force are making a difference in this city today.

I would like to extend the most heartfelt thank you to Chief Ferguson for your nearly 25 years of service, selflessness and sacrifice, especially in accepting my appointment of you as Chief in January 2019. Since then, the city has faced countless challenges – the Hard Rock Hotel collapse, two major hurricanes, a global pandemic, global inflation and a nationwide shortage of public safety personnel that New Orleans was certainly not immune to. Yet, you faced all of these seemingly insurmountable hurdles with dignity, grace and determination. Your steadfastness in the face of these challenges and tragedies certainly has been a source of comfort to your fellow officers, affected families and victims and our community overall.

I am grateful for the opportunity we had to work so closely together to improve our city’s public safety through a collaborative, holistic approach and through working in tandem with other City departments.”

City Council Vice President J.P. Morrell called for Ferguson’s resignation last week as the council worked to approve the city’s $1.5 billion budget, of which, $25 million would go towards a police recruitment and retention incentive package.

Council President Helena Moreno says her office recently conducted a survey that showed 85% of NOPD officers are dissatisfied with the department’s management. Officers’ grievances included cronyism, favoritism, and being promoted based on who you know and not on ability or experience, she said of the results.

“No matter how much money we throw at these officers, we’re not listening to them,” said Morrell. “We need a new Chief, period. We need a new Chief.”

Mayor Cantrell has been steadfast in her support of Ferguson. She will now be tasked with appointing a replacement.

On Election Day (Nov. 8), New Orleans voters approved a Home Rule Charter change that gives the City Council power to confirm or deny mayoral appointees. That change does not go into effect until Jan. 1, meaning Cantrell could appoint a new police chief without council approval.

Sources say recently promoted Deputy Superintendent Jonette Williams is the frontrunner to be tapped by Cantrell to replace Ferguson. The appointment would be a historic move. Williams would become the first woman to serve as New Orleans’ top law enforcement officer and the first Black female NOPD superintendent.

Ferguson, a native of New Orleans, is a graduate of O. Perry Walker High School in 1990 and joined the NOPD in December of 1998. During his tenure, he obtained a BAchelor's Degree in Business Administration from Southern University of New Orleans, where he also received a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice.

