BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace

Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47,...
Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47, after her body was found in a crawlspace.(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 19-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and hiding her body in the crawlspace under her home, according to police in Texas.

The Belton Police Department announced Friday that Jasper L. James was charged in the murder of 47-year-old Jennifer James.

According to arrest records obtained by KWTX, officers arrived at Jennifer James’ home in the afternoon of Dec. 1 after Kayla James, the victim’s niece, reported that Jennifer James had not shown up for work.

Police said Jasper James was at his mother’s home when officers showed up. He reportedly told them his mother was not at home and he hadn’t seen her since the morning before.

Officers said they noticed “scratches on the suspect’s face that appeared fresh” while talking to Jasper James.

Although he did not allow the officers to enter the home, Jasper James did allow Kayla James to enter and confirm that Jennifer James was not home. While inside, Kayla James said she noticed the couch was missing from the living room.

She went out into the garage to look at the couch after Jasper James told her it was there, and she said she saw what appeared to be blood on it.

Officers at the scene also said they learned that Jennifer James’ keys and wallet were in the house, and her car was parked in the driveway.

Authorities then searched the house and discovered the victim’s body hidden in the crawlspace under the house.

An examination of the body showed Jennifer James had many apparent stab wounds to her face and neck, officials said.

Further investigation in the house revealed blood on the floor and wall of the living room, as well as blood in the living room and on furniture that had been cleaned before officers arrived, according to police.

According to the court document, Kayla James told police that “there had been violence and threats by the suspect (Jasper James) toward Jennifer in the past and the police had been called.”

The suspect is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1,500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night...
Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Members of a team of archaeologists study a wooden structure in the sand, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for...
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat