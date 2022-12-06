BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday

Mike Cameron, assistant town manager and fire chief in Southern Pines, North Carolina, discusses problems caused by the lengthy outage. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week, Duke Energy said Tuesday.

The power company said in a message to customers posted on its website that it is on track to restore power throughout Moore County by Thursday morning, in line with previous estimates.

“Our technicians continue to work in 24-hour shifts and remain on schedule to bring service back on by early Thursday,” the statement said.

Nearly 36,000 customers were without power in the county, down from a peak of around 45,000, according to poweroutage.us.

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. (WRAL via CNN)

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Duke Energy officials have said the damage requires sophisticated repairs and delivery of equipment from outside of the area.

Authorities have not released a motive or said what kind of weapon was used.

Many businesses around the county that’s about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh are closed at a normally busy time of year for tourism and holiday shopping. Schools are also closed and traffic lights are out around the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night...
Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honored
Albuquerque authorities reported a missing 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton has been found safe.
5-year-old New Mexico girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder