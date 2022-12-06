WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL

BBB Accredited Business
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A very special conversation between a Hawaiian Airlines attendant and passenger was not heard — but seen.

Baby Luca and flight attendant Milo Penarubia connected through sign language.

Luca — who was on his very first flight — was born deaf and only communicates in American Sign Language.

When Penarubia saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during long flights to learning ASL to be inclusive and connect with passengers.

“I really wanted to challenge myself to learn a new language,” Penarubiasaid. “And I knew that I could learn sign language in the galleys, silently and quietly.”

Penarubia told Hawaii News Now he’s never conversed in sign language with a baby before.

“Just seeing his cute little hand babbles like... It was a really unique and special experience for myself as much as it seemed like it was for the family.”

Luca’s parents said he lit up when he saw someone else signing to him.

They want to thank Penarubia for making Luca’s flight a memorable one.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

