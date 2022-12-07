Bruce: Flirting with record highs seems so wrong; Another warm week then we get a real taste of December

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More hot temps on the way for at least the next 7 days. Highs in the 78-82° range with patchy morning fog. Warm muggy air fueled low visibilities that stuck around into the late morning. We can expect the haze and low clouds to linger a bit longer Thursday morning with light winds near the center of high pressure sitting across the area.

I know its been way too hot as temps are in the 80s for highs to start December. As we drive & see holiday lights with the temps so warm its hard to get into the holiday spirit. I am tracking colder temps as the next 8-14 days trend colder. It looks like it starts next Thursday. pic.twitter.com/j9oJ2e0Iyg — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 7, 2022

The sinking air will keep things on the warm side with overnight lows staying in the middle 60s and highs pushing 80 for the next several days. A few light showers will move in as well with the high pressure breaking down a bit over the weekend. The warm conditions hold on into the middle of next week. There is a limit to the heat though. Cold is building up north and we should finally see a return of some chilly conditions by next Thursday.

