Bruce: Flirting with record highs seems so wrong; Another warm week then we get a real taste of December

By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More hot temps on the way for at least the next 7 days. Highs in the 78-82° range with patchy morning fog. Warm muggy air fueled low visibilities that stuck around into the late morning. We can expect the haze and low clouds to linger a bit longer Thursday morning with light winds near the center of high pressure sitting across the area.

The sinking air will keep things on the warm side with overnight lows staying in the middle 60s and highs pushing 80 for the next several days. A few light showers will move in as well with the high pressure breaking down a bit over the weekend. The warm conditions hold on into the middle of next week. There is a limit to the heat though. Cold is building up north and we should finally see a return of some chilly conditions by next Thursday.

