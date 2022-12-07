Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass
Published: Dec. 6, 2022
DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum.
