Independence man wanted for murder in Fluker, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jywan Kedarius Jones is still at large for a murder that occurred...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jywan Kedarius Jones is still at large for a murder that occurred in the rural unincorporated community of Fluker located north of Amite on U.S. 51.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that they have identified an Independence man as a homicide suspect and they are asking the public to turn over any information that could lead to his whereabouts.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jywan Kedarius Jones is still at large for a murder that occurred in the rural unincorporated community of Fluker located north of Amite on U.S. 51.

The sheriff’s office offered few details at this time but said that anyone with information regarding Jones’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150 or call Crime Stoppers.

