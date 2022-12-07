BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU DB Jay Ward declares for 2023 NFL Draft; will play in bowl game

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive back Jay Ward took to Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to announce his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

WAFB’s Jacques Doucet also confirmed that Ward plans to play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

“I would like to first thank the man above because without him none of this would have been possible,” Ward stated in the tweet. “I would also like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and loved ones who have stuck with me through the bad and the good along this journey.”

Ward will also participate in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

“I would also like to thank the best school in the nation for allowing me to chase my dreams. I was able to make memories and create bonds that will live with me forever,” added Ward.

During his four seasons at LSU, Ward started 22 games and played in 45 with 161 total tackles, 107 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 23 passes defended, six interceptions, and one touchdown.

The Moultrie, Ga. native’s career-high in tackles was 11, which he did twice. The most recent was in 2022 against Mississippi State and the first was in 2021 against Auburn.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

The kickoff launched with exclusive apparel for the Human Jukebox at this year’s Bayou Classic...
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is leaving for a new job coaching the University of...
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Coach Willie Fritz coaxed Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship on...
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season