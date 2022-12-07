BBB Accredited Business
Near-record warmth the rest of the week

Highs expected to soar into the 80s
Near-record warmth
Near-record warmth(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Little day-to-day change is expected in weather through the rest of this week as highs soar to near-record levels.

Fog concerns continue to be the case each morning and that’s not expected to change anytime soon so expect to be on the fog watch through the upcoming weekend.

The bigger weather story are these unseasonably warm conditions which might yield some record highs over the next few days. I’m expecting highs to jump into the 80s this afternoon with 80-82 possible across the area. This would be close to our record on the date as 83 is the official record high. You also can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or shower with all the humidity around.

Better chances for some humidity showers comes the second half of the weekend on into early next week. Even then, little will change in weather but a weak front stalling over us will increase cloud cover and bring the possibility for a few extra humidity showers.

If you want colder weather, I think we’re about 7 days away from a strong cold front.

