Nicondra: Warm and muggy conditions stick around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog is the big story this week making for slow travel overnight and into the morning commute. Warm muggy air fueled low visibilities that stuck around into the late morning. We can expect the haze and low clouds to linger a bit longer Thursday morning with light winds near the center of high pressure sitting across the area. The sinking air will keep things on the warm side with overnight lows staying in the middle 60s and highs pushing 80 for the next several days. A few light showers will move in as well with the high pressure breaking down a bit over the weekend. The warm conditions hold on into the middle of next week. There is a limit to the heat though. Cold is building up north and we should finally see a return of some chilly conditions by the following weekend.

