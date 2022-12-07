NOLA Coalition implores mayor to launch nationwide search for next NOPD chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOLA Coalition -- a broad-based group of 475 New Orleans business leaders, organizations and civic leaders focused on public safety in the city -- has implored Mayor LaToya Cantrell to conduct a nationwide search before selecting a replacement for retiring NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson.

“It is critical that the new superintendent be chosen via a national search that is transparent, aligns with best practices and includes community input,” the group said in a statement issued Wednesday (Dec. 7). “We must find a leader who will be most effective within an organization with a staffing crisis, and a city with a violent crime problem.

“Such a process is important not only to ensure that the best candidate – who may already exist within NOPD – is chosen, but also to ensure that the new superintendent enjoys the full support of the police and the people of New Orleans from Day 1.”

Among the members of the NOLA Coalition are GNO Inc. president Michael Hecht, Crimestoppers GNO, the French Quarter Management District, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the NAACP New Orleans, the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation and numerous neighborhood associations.

Since Ferguson’s plan to retire Dec. 22 was revealed Tuesday, Cantrell has stayed silent on how quickly she plans to replace him. Sources have told Fox 8 that Cantrell favors naming deputy superintendent Jonette Williams to replace Ferguson, which would give the NOPD the first female chief in department history.

Ferguson, making his first public comments on his retirement Wednesday, suggested a national search for his successor was unnecessary.

“I think the best person for the NOPD is within the NOPD,” he said. “We have great men and women who can lead this department. I think every deputy chief who has worked with me deserves an opportunity.

Voters last month approved -- by a 60-40 margin -- a change to the city charter that gives the City Council confirmation authority over any department head a New Orleans mayor attempts to appoint. Nearly 62,000 people voted for the charter change, compared to the 48,750 who voted to re-elect Cantrell to a second term in November 2021.

The charter change doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, however, leaving Cantrell just over three weeks before the end of the year to appoint a new police chief without needing Council approval.

“My hope is there’s more conversation about a national search, because we have a big problem and we want to make sure that we have really good leadership taking over the department at this time,” Councilman Joe Giarrusso said Tuesday.

The NOLA Coalition echoed those sentiments Wednesday.

“Chief Ferguson has served with great commitment and selflessness, through difficult and unprecedented times,” the group’s statement continued. “The NOLA Coalition applauds the work of the mayor that has led to progress like greater shift deployment, civilianization, and pay and benefit increases.

“We now have an opportunity to continue to build a world-class organization, to engage in the challenges ahead.”

