BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints running back Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Mark Ingram II (22) warm up...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Mark Ingram II (22) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits keep coming for the New Orleans Saints.

Adding to a lengthy and talented injury report, running back Mark Ingram is likely to miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ingram, a fan favorite who joined the team during the offseason to support starting running back Alvin Kamara, suffered a slight tear of his MCL in their 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Saints leading by 13, Ingram fell one yard short of a first down on a second-and-eight with about six minutes left in the game. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw an incomplete pass for Marquez Callaway on third-and-one at the Bucs’ 44 yard line, and Tom Brady took care of the rest.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill in the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)

More: Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen after an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the game that Ingram injured his knee on the play, but for Ingram, that was no excuse.

“I’m sick about this one,” he wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

The injury will likely keep him on the sideline for 4-6 weeks, Rapoport says.

With only five more weeks left in the regular season and the Saints’ playoffs hopes all but dashed, “Ingram is almost certainly done.”

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bucs

At 4-9 with four games remaining, the last-place Saints are assured of their first losing season since they went 7-9 in 2016.

Ingram is set to become a free agent in the offseason, leaving the Saints with Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the active roster. David Johnson and Derrick Gore are on the practice squad as the other options readily available for the offense. Placing Ingram on injured reserve would make sense to make room for Johnson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Covington police said Antonio Donde Tyson was booked Monday (Nov. 28) with two counts of...
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bucs
Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) outruns Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal (22) on a first-half...
Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Saints take on the Bucs in ‘must win’ game Monday night
Saints vs Bucs Monday Night Football Preview
Saints vs Bucs Monday Night Football Preview