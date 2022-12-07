‘This is my decision:’ Emotional Ferguson explains his retirement as NOPD superintendent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Adamant that he was not pressured to leave his post as the NOPD’s superintendent, a solemn and sometimes emotional Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Dec. 7) said his decision to retire after 24 years on the city’s police force was his and his alone.

“I was not forced out. This is my decision,” Ferguson said at a news conference at NOPD headquarters, the day after news broke of his planned Dec. 22 departure.

New Orleans City Councilman J.P. Morrell called for Ferguson to be replaced at a public budget hearing on Dec. 1. And Mayor LaToya Cantrell only enjoys autonomy in appointing department heads through Dec. 31, before a city charter change gives the City Council confirmation or veto power over her choices. But Ferguson denied either impacted his decision to step down before the end of the month, saying he came to his decision in November.

“I had a conversation with the mayor about this prior to Thanksgiving,” Ferguson said. “She asked me to think about it some more over the holidays and I thought about it more during the budget process. But at the end of the holidays is when I really made the decision that it was time to go home, time to enjoy my life.”

Ferguson repeatedly mentioned the toll that 24 years as a New Orleans police officer -- and nearly four years as chief -- had taken on his family. To serve the city and department as he had, he said, required his putting his family in blue first in nearly all instances.

“I think it’s time to put the blood first, and invest in my family,” Ferguson said. “My kids have talked about the many things I’ve missed doing this job, and it’s time to put them first again.”

Ferguson’s 25-year-old son Shane has been arrested twice since his father was sworn in as Michael Harrison’s replacement in January 2019.

A 2019 domestic violence case against the son was dismissed and expunged. A more serious arrest in October 2021 -- in which Ferguson’s son was accused of striking and spitting on two NOPD officers during a dispute at the Sewerage and Water Board headquarters -- saw the son placed in District Attorney Jason Williams’ diversion program, rather than prosecuted on the two counts of battery on a police officer with which he was booked.

Court records show Shane Ferguson failed to appear for a scheduled Nov. 17 court hearing, resulting in a new warrant for his arrest. That warrant was recalled by an Orleans Parish magistrate judge when the chief’s son went to court last Tuesday.

“I’ve had some challenges in my family the last few years,” Supt. Ferguson acknowledged Wednesday. “And I’ve had some challenges health-wise.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.