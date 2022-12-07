BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman fatally shot in Little Farms area of Metairie Wednesday morning

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A woman has died as the result of a single gunshot in the Little Farms area of Metairie, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said that deputies found the victim dead on the scene around 6:15 a.m. after responding to reports of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy. St. and Little Farms Ave.

The victim has not been identified at this time. There is no known suspect or motive as the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Covington police said Antonio Donde Tyson was booked Monday (Nov. 28) with two counts of...
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jywan Kedarius Jones is still at large for a murder that occurred...
Independence man wanted for murder in Fluker, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High...
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson announces retirement
El jefe de policía de Nueva Orleans Shaun Ferguson anuncia su retiro