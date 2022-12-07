Woman fatally shot in Little Farms area of Metairie Wednesday morning

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A woman has died as the result of a single gunshot in the Little Farms area of Metairie, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said that deputies found the victim dead on the scene around 6:15 a.m. after responding to reports of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy. St. and Little Farms Ave.

The victim has not been identified at this time. There is no known suspect or motive as the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.