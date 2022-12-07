Woman killed, man injured in Gentilly double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a double shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 7.

First responders found two victims at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. An unidentified adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, an unidentified adult male, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries and his condition were not immediately disclosed.

