Alleged ‘porch pirate’ caught on video; police searches for suspect

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in a Gentilly neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Spain Street on Dec. 2.

A security camera captures the suspect allegedly stealing a package from the residence’s porch. Police say the subject allegedly entered an unlocked shed behind the residence and stole several items.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of this subject or this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

