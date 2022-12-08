Bruce : A foggy forecast continues over the next few nights into the morning hours.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog advisories go into effect once again as we head into the late evening. Afternoon temperatures at or near 80s with plenty of warm, moist air in place will only drop into the upper 60s as we head into the late evening. Look for fog to develop again around sunset and to become more dense into the overnight. It will be slow and go through the late night into the morning commute with areas of low visibility holding on near bodies of water.

Here we go again! Another foggy night & morning ahead as warm most air continues to move in. Rain chances stay low through Sat as highs stay in the 78-82° range. Our normal high is 67°. Sunday rain chances rise to 40%. A real December feel arrives next Wed night into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QeNZfOffxH — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 8, 2022

High pressure overhead that’s trapped moisture near the ground and allowed for light winds will weaken over the weekend. Spotty showers and some rain move into the forecast. A real December feel is on the way next Wednesday night into Thursday.

