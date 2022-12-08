BBB Accredited Business
Bruce : A foggy forecast continues over the next few nights into the morning hours.

Bruce: More fog issues overnight into Friday morning
Bruce: More fog issues overnight into Friday morning
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog advisories go into effect once again as we head into the late evening. Afternoon temperatures at or near 80s with plenty of warm, moist air in place will only drop into the upper 60s as we head into the late evening. Look for fog to develop again around sunset and to become more dense into the overnight. It will be slow and go through the late night into the morning commute with areas of low visibility holding on near bodies of water.

High pressure overhead that’s trapped moisture near the ground and allowed for light winds will weaken over the weekend. Spotty showers and some rain move into the forecast. A real December feel is on the way next Wednesday night into Thursday.

Dense fog a problem for your commute