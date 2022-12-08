Dense fog a problem for your commute

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm pattern in December always spells fog problems and we most certainly have dense fog issues out there this morning.

Be ready for a slow morning commute as dense fog is widespread and quite thick in spots. This will be one of those days the fog takes its sweet time dissipating so we’ll see low visibilities through the morning till about noon.

The bad news is this unseasonably warm pattern shows no signs of giving in anytime soon. That means expect fog problems each morning followed by warm and humid afternoons. Highs for the next several days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Small changes will occur this weekend as rain chances move in. That will occur late Saturday and especially on Sunday. I’ve increased rain chances to 40% for the second half of the weekend with rain coming in the form of humidity showers developing across the area.

The bigger rain chances and also a storm threat looks to develop the middle of next week. A major severe weather outbreak is possible to play out across the Deep South with the approach of a strong cold front next Wednesday. Following that front, much colder air will finally return to the region.

