BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dense fog a problem for your commute

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through the morning
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm pattern in December always spells fog problems and we most certainly have dense fog issues out there this morning.

Be ready for a slow morning commute as dense fog is widespread and quite thick in spots. This will be one of those days the fog takes its sweet time dissipating so we’ll see low visibilities through the morning till about noon.

The bad news is this unseasonably warm pattern shows no signs of giving in anytime soon. That means expect fog problems each morning followed by warm and humid afternoons. Highs for the next several days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Small changes will occur this weekend as rain chances move in. That will occur late Saturday and especially on Sunday. I’ve increased rain chances to 40% for the second half of the weekend with rain coming in the form of humidity showers developing across the area.

The bigger rain chances and also a storm threat looks to develop the middle of next week. A major severe weather outbreak is possible to play out across the Deep South with the approach of a strong cold front next Wednesday. Following that front, much colder air will finally return to the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Bruce: Hot for now, colder temps late next week
Bruce: Flirting with record highs seems so wrong; Another warm week then we get a real taste of December
High pressure dominates the eastern part of the country keeping warmer than average...
Nicondra: Warm and muggy conditions stick around
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m.
Near-record warmth
Near-record warmth the rest of the week