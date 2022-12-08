Double homicide in Walgreens parking lot shocks those who live nearby

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 7.

First responders found two victims at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard.

An unidentified 17-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, an unidentified 21-year-old male, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Evidence markers littered the Walgreens parking lot, indicative of the possibility of multiple gunmen engaged in a shootout. Bullet holes riddled the storefront and shattered windows.

The double homicide, in broad daylight, has people living near the pharmacy in shock.

“It’s real shocking in any parking lot of a commercial business,” Charles Samuel says. “In broad daylight that is scary. You don’t know when you’re safe. You go out your house and you could just die any minute because people don’t have any respect for life no more (sic).”

“It’s a real shame,” Kevin Hug says. “We do hear shootings definitely in the neighborhood. I mean you hear them everywhere but it seems more and more prevalent. You hear them all over and Gentilly in general has been fairly quiet but this is just a couple of blocks from my house.”

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, there have been 257 homicides so far this year, a 34% increase over last year.

Residents say they’re tired of the repeated violence and brazen acts that unfold in broad daylight across the city.

“It just maks you scared and you’ve got to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Samuel says. “You are always looking at people differently than you did in the past.”

Less than 24 hours later, 1.5 miles down the road, four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway.

