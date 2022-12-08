Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction
(CNN) – A guitar thought to have belonged to Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for up to $84,000 at auction later this week.
A French auction house lists the late 18th century “Trianon Guitar” as a rare type of instrument created in Paris around 1775.
An expert with the auction house said the guitar is exquisite aesthetically and technical, calling it a “treasure of refinement.”
The auction house notes there is no documentation accompanying it.
Based on historical documents, however, the instrument is believed to be a gift from the last queen of France before the French revolution to a marquise in her inner circle.
The instrument was preserved by the marquise’s descendants.
It’s on display in France until Thursday.
