LSU big favorites over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU will enter the Citrus Bowl on a two-game losing streak, but Las Vegas has total confidence in the Tigers when they take on Purdue.

LSU (9-4) is favored by 10.5 points over the Boilermakers (8-5)according to Caesars Sportsbook.

A huge factor in the spread, Purdue just lost their head coach, Jeff Brohm, to the Louisville Cardinals.

Last time out, LSU lost in the SEC championship game. Purdue also fell in their last contest, the Big Ten championship game.

The game kicks off at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, in Orlando.

For more sports betting information, checkout the Final Bet, Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

