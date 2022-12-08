Nicondra: Fog returns for evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog advisories go into effect once again as we head into the late evening. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s with plenty of warm, moist air in place will only drop into the upper 60s as we head into the late evening. Look for fog to develop again around sunset and to become more dense into the overnight. It will be slow and go through the late night into the morning commute with areas of low visibility holding on near bodies of water.

High pressure overhead that’s trapped moisture near the ground and allowed for light winds will weaken over the weekend. Spotty showers and some rain move into the forecast. Chillier air should finally arrive towards the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.