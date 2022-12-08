Tulane-USC spread all over the board for the Cotton Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With so much uncertainty on the playing status of Heisman Trophy candidate, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the Tulane-USC spread in influx at different sportsbooks.

Tulane (11-2) is favored by 1.5 points according to FanDuel, but a 1-point underdog at Caesars, PointsBet and WynnBet.

Spreads all over the board for the Cotton Bowl, Tulane vs USC



FanDuel: Tulane 1.5-point favorite



Caesars, PointsBet, and WynnBet: Green Wave 1-point underdog — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 7, 2022

Right now, no significant players for Tulane have indicated they’re going to sit out for the Cotton Bowl.

Williams suffered a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. There’s no official word from the USC (11-2) if he’s playing.

