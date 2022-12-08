BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane-USC spread all over the board for the Cotton Bowl

Tulane finished the regular season with an 11-2 record. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tulane finished the regular season with an 11-2 record. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(MATTHEW HINTON | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With so much uncertainty on the playing status of Heisman Trophy candidate, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the Tulane-USC spread in influx at different sportsbooks.

Tulane (11-2) is favored by 1.5 points according to FanDuel, but a 1-point underdog at Caesars, PointsBet and WynnBet.

Right now, no significant players for Tulane have indicated they’re going to sit out for the Cotton Bowl.

Williams suffered a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. There’s no official word from the USC (11-2) if he’s playing.

For more sports betting info, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers are favored by 10.5 points over Purdue.
LSU big favorites over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
LSU will play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap the LSU Tigers loss to Georgia
Saints hosts the Falcons next Sunday
Changes coming on the Saints coaching staff this offseason?
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) celebrates with guard Trey Murphy III (25) in...
Pelicans run past Pistons 104-98 to win five straight; take West’s top spot