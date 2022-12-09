BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer

Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.(Source: Courtesy Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

More is being learned about her fall from grace.

Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar.

She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form of bone cancer, had lost a kidney and part of her leg. None of it was true.

Finch also told co-workers her brother committed suicide in 2019, but he is alive and living in Florida.

She said she began lying like this in 2007 while she was recovering from a knee injury.

Finch said she lied in part to gain attention.

In March, The Ankler reported the ABC drama was looking into her past, but Finch resigned before the show launched an investigation.

She admits she knows what she did was wrong but said lying was a coping mechanism for her.

So far, there’s been no comment from representatives of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

A drug used to treat opioid overdoses is the subject of priority review by the FDA, the...
Overdose drug could be over-the-counter by 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Russia’s Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%