Former New Orleans mayor says city’s crisis breeds opportunity in new police chief search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former mayor of New Orleans says community involvement is paramount in the search for a new police chief on the heels of NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s retirement announcement.

Marc Morial says the city is in a crisis, but despite an abysmal murder rate, there is an opportunity for the right chief to make a difference, and he points to his own experience as proof and inspiration.

When Morial was first elected mayor of New Orleans in 1994, finding the right police chief was job number one. That year, the city’s police department investigated a record high 424 murders.

“In the early-to-mid 1990s, you had large levels, even higher than now, of gun violence,” Morial says. “It was necessary to launch a comprehensive, ballistic assault across the board to try and confront it, interrupt it, and suppress it.”

Morial formed a committee to launch an exhaustive search, which found Richard Pennington, a deputy chief from Washington DC, who was selected as New Orleans’ top law enforcement officer. Shortly after he was hired, Pennington made a bold announcement, promising to cut the murder rate in half in four years.

“I strongly supported it and to build confidence sometimes you have to have the swagger,” said Morial.

The same year, Officer Antoinette Frank was arrested for killing fellow officer Ronnie Williams and two others at a New Orleans restaurant, and Officer Len Davis was arrested for the murder of Kim Groves the day after she filed a brutality complaint against him.

“The challenge may be different, but what the public expects is a safe community,” said Morial.

In five years, Morial and Pennington made New Orleans a safer community. They cut the murder rate to 158 by weeding out bad police officers, adding new ones, increasing community policing, and re-investing in youth recreation and jobs programs.

Morial says they didn’t do it alone, however.

“The mayor needs an orchestra, a symphony, a jazz band of support - from other elected officials to leaders in the business, labor, and faith communities,” said Morial.

Morial echoed the sentiments of city leaders in calling for community and City Council involvement in the selection of the next police chief.

“You have rescue plan money, and FEMA, and infrastructure money that still remains to be deployed and spent,” said Morial.

He says the stage is set for the next superintendent to make a difference, and it’s better to make the right choice than to move too fast.

“You don’t just promote the third-string quarterback to starter when you have a free agency market, and an opportunity to find the next Richard Pennington, or a superstar,” said Morial.

On Friday (Dec. 9), Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent New Orleans council members a letter asking for their input by December 16 on who the next chief should be.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will invite City Council members to weigh in on replacing outgoing Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, according to a letter addressed to the council Friday, Dec. 9. (WVUE)

Sources tell Fox 8 that Deputy Superintendent Jonette Williams is a frontrunner to replace Ferguson, which could be decided ultimately by the mayor before a Jan. 1 city charter rule change that would give authority to the council to confirm or deny all mayoral appointees.

