Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JSU responds to rumors surrounding the alleged unfulfillment of Deion Sanders’ contract.

On September 27, a podcast featuring Deion Sanders by the company “Earn Your Leisure” was uploaded to YouTube.

The following comment by Sanders was clipped from that interview and spread on social media:

“How can we have 60,000 people in the stadium and you told me we sold out? I check the receipts and we only sold 28,000 tickets? Y’all better find out who’s stealing because that affects my pocket,” he said.

The comment from the interview was specific enough to draw the attention of several people who went online to share their opinions about if this could have led to Sanders leaving JSU.

Coach Prime recently accepted the head coaching job at Colorado after three seasons with JSU. He has a clause in his contract that states if a JSU game sells over 30,000 tickets, then he would receive 10% of the total revenue of ticket sales.

In response to those rumors, Jackson State’s Division of Athletics released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Speculation aside, Sanders will coach his final games as the JSU head coach in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17.

