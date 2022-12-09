Long-time St. Tammany children’s services librarian becomes published author

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A longtime employee of the St. Tammany Parish Library System now has a work of her own in the collection.

Lillie Butler, who was in Children’s Services for 35 years before retiring in 2019, has recently published Mae’s Journey, an adult fiction novel, with Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster.

The novel tells the tale of an African-American girl who lives on a plantation and how she navigates life’s challenges after losing her parents.

Butler, or “Miss Lillie” as she is known to the children that visit the library, is hosting a book discussion for Mae’s Journey at the Madisonville Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

