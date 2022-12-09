LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead
All lanes have reopened on I-10 East at I-10/I-110.
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.
According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.
All lanes on I-10 Eastbound at the I-10/I-110 split reopened just before 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.
