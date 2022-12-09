BBB Accredited Business
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead

All lanes have reopened on I-10 East at I-10/I-110.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that occurred on I-10 west on the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday, December 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.

According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

All lanes on I-10 Eastbound at the I-10/I-110 split reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

