Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD.

Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee.

Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the victim was confirmed dead at 4:20 a.m.

No further details were made available.

