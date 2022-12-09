BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mayor Cantrell pens letter to council, asking for input on NOPD superintendent search

Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Latoya Cantrell(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hear City Council members’ “ideas and suggestions” on the search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s replacement, according to a letter obtained by Fox 8.

In the letter, sent from Cantrell to the council on Friday (Dec. 9), the mayor said Ferguson’s departure allows for “an opportunity to engage in a dialog (sic) about the next superintendent.”

Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday and Cantrell appeared poised to appoint recently promoted Deputy Superintendent Jonette Williams, sources told Fox 8, which drew criticism from community leaders and councilmembers alike.

RELATED STORIES

Pressure mounts for Mayor Cantrell to look outside NOPD for superintendent candidates

‘This is my decision:’ Emotional Ferguson explains his retirement as NOPD superintendent

NOLA Coalition implores mayor to launch nationwide search for next NOPD chief

In November, New Orleans voters approved a City Charter rule change to give the council authority to confirm or deny all mayoral appointees. The change does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023, nine days after Ferguson’s final walk.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will invite City Council members to weigh in on replacing...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will invite City Council members to weigh in on replacing outgoing Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, according to a letter addressed to the council Friday, Dec. 9.(WVUE)

Cantrell invited council members to meet with her before Ferguson’s last day on Dec. 22 to discuss “ideas and suggestions.”

Council members will be allowed to submit ideas and suggestions within the next week, before Fri., Dec. 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit was allegedly hauling drugs, sources say; man identified
Yolanda Dillion, 54, was stabbed to death by Brandon Jacobs, 29, in the parking lot of a...
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
NOPD: 4 shot, including 2 innocent bystanders, at Dollar Tree in New Orleans