Mayor Cantrell pens letter to council, asking for input on NOPD superintendent search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hear City Council members’ “ideas and suggestions” on the search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s replacement, according to a letter obtained by Fox 8.

In the letter, sent from Cantrell to the council on Friday (Dec. 9), the mayor said Ferguson’s departure allows for “an opportunity to engage in a dialog (sic) about the next superintendent.”

Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday and Cantrell appeared poised to appoint recently promoted Deputy Superintendent Jonette Williams, sources told Fox 8, which drew criticism from community leaders and councilmembers alike.

In November, New Orleans voters approved a City Charter rule change to give the council authority to confirm or deny all mayoral appointees. The change does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023, nine days after Ferguson’s final walk.

Cantrell invited council members to meet with her before Ferguson’s last day on Dec. 22 to discuss “ideas and suggestions.”

Council members will be allowed to submit ideas and suggestions within the next week, before Fri., Dec. 16.

