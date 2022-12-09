More dense fog problems with some weekend rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s much of the same in weather as we round out the work week and honestly, there won’t be much change coming even into the first half of next week.

Morning fog is once again a problem as a very thick layer of fog has settled on the region. Expect this fog to linger well into the later morning hours so it’s not until lunch where we should break into some sun. As that happens, our temperatures will respond back into the upper 70s to near 80. At least the afternoons are nice and spring-line!

Looking ahead to the weekend, fog will be a concern each morning but also some rain chances move into the forecast. That’s mainly going to be on Sunday as a weak disturbance swings by. I’ve bumped rain chances up to 40% as a good bit of the area probably sees rain. However, I’m not expecting any type of severe weather or hours of downpours.

The severe weather threat will come the middle of next week as a powerful storm crosses the nation. As this cold front plows into the warm and soupy air mass, it will have plenty of fuel for storms come next Wednesday. It’s something to watch in the long range forecast. Behind this front, December weather returns and looks to last for quite some time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.