BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp

NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chart-topping artist and Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show, according to social media posts from the rapper’s team.

YoungBoy’s label first announced the partnership on their official Instagram page on Thursday, saying the first episode will air on Amazon’s Amp app on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m CST.

Amazon launched the Amp app in March to challenge Clubhouse and Twitter spaces as an audio chat room. The app allows users to host their own live radio shows and interact with audiences in real-time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say