BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: More fog and a rain chance by the end of the weekend

Warm and muggy air still in place
Some showers possible for the weekend with stronger storms in the forecast for the middle of...
Some showers possible for the weekend with stronger storms in the forecast for the middle of next week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog lifted relatively early on Friday morning compared to the previous days. There’s still plenty of warm and moist air around, but Friday afternoon is fairly nice with some sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures warm up to near 80 for highs. Into the evening look for a slow fall into the 60s and more fog for the late night. The fog should lift by mid-morning leaving behind another pretty nice afternoon on Saturday. Warm conditions once again with highs near 80.

Sunday is where we have more likelihood of seeing some rain as high pressure that’s been in control for the last several days breaks down a bit allowing a shortwave moving past the area to produce some rain. At the moment showers look to be earlier in the day with improving conditions into the evening. Temperatures stay mild with our next big weather maker not moving in until the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Records show how Cantrell and member of her executive protection spend time
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 a.m.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
More dense fog problems with some weekend rain chances
Bruce's Thursday evening weather update 12/8
Bruce's Thursday evening weather update 12/8
Bruce: More fog issues overnight into Friday morning
Bruce : A foggy forecast continues over the next few nights into the morning hours.