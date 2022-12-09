Nicondra: More fog and a rain chance by the end of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog lifted relatively early on Friday morning compared to the previous days. There’s still plenty of warm and moist air around, but Friday afternoon is fairly nice with some sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures warm up to near 80 for highs. Into the evening look for a slow fall into the 60s and more fog for the late night. The fog should lift by mid-morning leaving behind another pretty nice afternoon on Saturday. Warm conditions once again with highs near 80.

Sunday is where we have more likelihood of seeing some rain as high pressure that’s been in control for the last several days breaks down a bit allowing a shortwave moving past the area to produce some rain. At the moment showers look to be earlier in the day with improving conditions into the evening. Temperatures stay mild with our next big weather maker not moving in until the middle of the week.

