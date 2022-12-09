BBB Accredited Business
Police: Jack in the Box employee killed in argument with customer in drive-thru

Christopher Candia, 29, is facing multiple charges including murder after allegedly shooting...
Christopher Candia, 29, is facing multiple charges including murder after allegedly shooting two Jack in the Box employees, one of whom later died.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man in Arizona is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees and killing one after an argument Thursday night.

Phoenix police said officers were called to the fast-food restaurant located north of the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. regarding a fight between two employees and a customer at the drive-thru.

Authorities identified the customer involved as 29-year-old Christopher Candia.

According to police, Candia fired multiple rounds into the restaurant during an argument, striking a man and woman at the drive-thru window.

Arizona’s Family reports one of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was also hospitalized, but police said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police said Candia turned himself in after initially driving away from the scene. He reportedly admitted to being the suspect in the shooting and was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges, including murder.

On Friday, Jack in the Box Associate PR Manager Casey Middleton released the following statement:

“We were recently made aware of a developing situation involving Jack in the Box employees in a Phoenix location. The safety and security of our employees is our utmost priority.

While we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, we are working with local authorities and franchise team members to ensure the safety of all Jack in the Box employees.”

