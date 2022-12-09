Suns visit Pelicans twice this weekend in matchups of West’s top 2 teams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The top-ranked Pelicans will look to create some distance in the western conference tonight when they take on the No. 2 ranked Pheonix Suns.

It’s part of a two-game series against the suns this weekend.

The Pelicans have won five straight games, which is the longest stretch in the NBA, and that has secured them a top spot in the Western Conference. They’ve done all of this without being at full health which is why many are calling the Pelicans the deepest roster in the league at this point in the season.

The bench will have to continue to step up tonight as both starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are once again out for tonight’s matchup against the Suns.

The Suns right now sit at number two in the west but have struggled lately... getting absolutely demolished by the Celtics on their own court Wednesday night.

Tonight’s game is part of a doubleheader at the Smoothie King Center against a team that the Pels pushed hard in last year’s playoffs... back when they weren’t considered much of a threat.

That series helped launch the Pels into the public eye and now these two teams are considered evenly matched from a talent standpoint.

Zion has become an unstoppable force over the past two weeks, averaging over 25 points a game and flexing his elite passing ability.

Head coach Willie Green says it’s the big man’s improved defense that’s also leading to the recent wins.

“It’s great for us<’ Green said. “Using his ability on both ends of the floor. Good to see him get into a rhythm on both ends of the floor.”

“It charges us up,” said guard C.J. McCollum. “Getting out in transition and run. Feeds off how he is defensively and takes the next step. We’re that much better as a team. We switch more and protect the rim more. It gets him going too. Each night.”

Also on the injury report, Jose Alvarado is day to day with a hurt rib after that career 38-point night he had just a few days ago.

The first of two games against the Suns at the Smoothie King Center will tip off tonight at 7:30.

They play again Sunday at 2:30.

